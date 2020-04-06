Playtech (LON:PTEC) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 181 ($2.38) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 350 ($4.60). Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 335.14 ($4.41).

LON PTEC opened at GBX 171.10 ($2.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $515.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. Playtech has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08).

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

