PLDT (PHI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PLDT (NYSE: PHI):

4/2/2020 – PLDT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – PLDT was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – PLDT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – PLDT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.14. PLDT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Get PLDT Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.