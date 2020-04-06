PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $87.00 at UBS Group

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.