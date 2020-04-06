PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.92.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.82. 981,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.