POA Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Bibox and Ethfinex. During the last week, POA has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $45,385.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

