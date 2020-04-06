POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 334.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.65.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.