Polaris Industries (PII) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/1/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

3/30/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/24/2020 – Polaris Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Polaris Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

