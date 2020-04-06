Polis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,069.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00007805 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $8,069.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

