Polymath Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bitbns and Koinex. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and $6.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00619056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,868,304 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Upbit, Koinex, Bitbns, LATOKEN and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.