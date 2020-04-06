PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $86,862.47 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00621798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00060289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005791 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,006,123,999 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

