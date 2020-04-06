PopularCoin Trading Down 1.2% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $48,091.56 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00596674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000832 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00064546 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005938 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,006,052,521 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

