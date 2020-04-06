Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTLA shares. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,108,000 after acquiring an additional 390,131 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,456,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,530,000 after acquiring an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,159 shares during the period.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. 969,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,950. The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

