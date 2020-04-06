Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$20.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.83. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$17.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 70.75%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

