Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ POWI traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.64. 5,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

