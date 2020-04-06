Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $752,494.00

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and $752,494.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitbns, Bittrex and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,013,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, ABCC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bitbns, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Huobi, LATOKEN and BX Thailand.

