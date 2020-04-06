PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $6.35 on Monday, reaching $86.78. 77,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,047,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

