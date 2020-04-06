PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of PQ Group worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PQ Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PQ Group news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

