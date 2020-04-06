PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised PRADA S P A/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 6,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

PRADA S P A/ADR Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

