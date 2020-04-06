Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $37.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

