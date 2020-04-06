PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of PriceSmart worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PriceSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,500. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PSMT opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.