Primecoin Price Hits $0.0198 on Major Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $620,494.74 and approximately $3,751.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,317,604 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

