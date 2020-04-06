Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post sales of $515.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.38 million and the lowest is $509.00 million. Primerica posted sales of $494.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $80.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.38. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

