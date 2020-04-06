Privatix Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001714 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $137,264.82 and approximately $4,451.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.02588933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00204998 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

