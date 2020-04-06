ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $236.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.51 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $233.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $931.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $969.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $974.04 million, with estimates ranging from $902.67 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ProAssurance by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

