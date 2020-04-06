ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,079. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.56 and a beta of 0.59.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $249.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

