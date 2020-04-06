Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 4.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

PG traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.68. 534,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

