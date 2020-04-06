Procter & Gamble (PG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently:

3/31/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/26/2020 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

3/26/2020 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

