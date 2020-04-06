Progressive (PGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Progressive (NYSE: PGR):

4/3/2020 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

4/2/2020 – Progressive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

3/11/2020 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Progressive was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $96.00.

3/3/2020 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Progressive had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Progressive stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Progressive Corp alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.