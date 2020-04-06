Project Coin Price Up 135.1% Over Last Week (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Project Coin has traded up 135.1% against the US dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Project Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,099.73 and $2.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Coin alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

About Project Coin

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.