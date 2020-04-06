Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006668 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $350,101.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.02663294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00205247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

