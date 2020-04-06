Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

PFPT opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $12,272,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

