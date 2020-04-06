Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 53,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $12,272,000. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $97.89 on Monday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

