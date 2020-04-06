Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

PUMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Propetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,558. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. Propetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

