Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.47 ($14.50).

PSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €6.87 ($7.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

