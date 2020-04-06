Proton Token (PTT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, FCoin and LBank. Proton Token has a total market cap of $506,911.99 and $142,199.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,349,783,161 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

