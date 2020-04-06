Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 390.50 ($5.14).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

LON PFG traded down GBX 9.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching GBX 152.50 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.