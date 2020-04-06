ProxyNode Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $68,105.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00991284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 159,683,432 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.