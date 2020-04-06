Prudential Financial (PRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/3/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/17/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $96.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Prudential Financial Inc alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.