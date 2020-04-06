PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) Insider Acquires A$22,790.25 in Stock

PSC Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:PSI) insider John Dwyer acquired 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$22,790.25 ($16,163.30).

John Dwyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, John Dwyer bought 1,639 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$3,441.90 ($2,441.06).

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Dwyer bought 9,083 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.23 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$20,255.09 ($14,365.31).

ASX PSI remained flat at $A$2.25 ($1.60) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,028 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.99 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. PSC Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of A$3.36 ($2.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. PSC Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited engages in the insurance services businesses in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company is involved in insurance broking, reinsurance, and underwriting agency operations. It also engages in life insurance broking, online direct general insurance, and third party claims management business; and retail commercial and wholesale insurance broking activities.

