PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808,340 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of PTC worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $6,818,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in PTC by 4.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $2,217,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $55.00 on Monday. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.