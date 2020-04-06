PTON Market Capitalization Tops $742,708.71 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. PTON has a market capitalization of $742,708.71 and approximately $124.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.02660084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00208086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

