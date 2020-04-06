Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.11.

Public Storage stock opened at $194.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.