Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 109.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 1.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Bank OZK grew its stake in Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $8.75 on Monday, reaching $202.83. The company had a trading volume of 75,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.11.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

