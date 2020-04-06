PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $307,920.88 and approximately $37,992.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

