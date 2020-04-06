Pure Hits Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00987901 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.