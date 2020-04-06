Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00061912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00993301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00231807 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

