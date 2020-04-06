Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 160,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.