Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.63. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

