PureVidz (VIDZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PureVidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $27,465.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PureVidz has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

