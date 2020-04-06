PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,754.99

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $77,754.99 and $10.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,063,344,719 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

